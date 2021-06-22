NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Secures $535 Million Valuation from World-Class Independent Valuation & Appraisal Firm

Ii-Key Immunotherapeutic Vaccine Technology

Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Market Potential & International Contracts

Market Potential for AE37 (Ii-Key-HER2) Immunotherapeutic Vaccine for breast, prostate, and bladder cancers



MIRAMAR, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO – www.nugenerexio.com), a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (“Generex” or the “Company”), an innovative and integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care today announced that the company has received a $535 million valuation from an internationally recognized, independent valuation and appraisal firm that provides valuation advisory services and fairness opinions to public and private companies. NGIO received the valuation as of November 15, 2020, and since then has made significant progress in the vaccine development programs, including completion of the GMP manufacturing of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to potentially increase this valuation. The final lot release of the COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturer for use in clinical trials is scheduled for July. Stability studies are ongoing to support the IND, which is currently being compiled for submission to FDA. Contingent on FDA approval and the receipt of financing the final vaccine manufacturing process is commercial ready using a lyophilization method that produces a stable, powdered Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that can potentially be shipped and stored at room temperature, providing a substantial commercial advantage.

The IND submission and anticipated clearance from the FDA will allow NGIO to initiate first-in-human clinical trials of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to evaluate the safety of the vaccine as well as the immune system responses that comprise a Complete Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 with neutralizing antibody responses and T-cell responses for short-term protection and long-term immune memory.

Joseph Moscato, CEO of Generex and NGIO said, “In the last six months, we have made incredible strides in manufacturing the Ii-Key COVID vaccine. Working with our development partners at Stratum Medical and University of Iowa Pharmaceuticals, we have a commercial ready manufacturing process that is not only easily scalable, but also results in a lyophilized powdered product that we expect to be stable at room temperature for months or even years, pending the final stability results. Our manufacturing process is 100% synthetic using natural amino acids, eliminating the need for cell-based manufacturing and the problems of RNA and DNA stability that has led to the loss of millions of doses of the current vaccine products.”