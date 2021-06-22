Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama

The plant will be built in the Kellyton area in Coosa County, near Alexander City, by Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Alabama Graphite Corp. (“Alabama Graphite”) and its parent company, Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”). Westwater is a Colorado-based mineral resources company committed to exploring and developing materials for clean, sustainable energy production.

Officials of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state and local leaders at a press conference in Montgomery today to announce the governor’s signing of incentives agreements that will bring a first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state, and put Alabama at the forefront in producing an essential material in the batteries that power electric vehicles, electronics and other green energy products and equipment.

“This plant not only will make Alabama the U.S. leader in graphite production, the go-to place for this important resource in battery manufacturing, it also will elevate our standing even more as a major player in the fast-growing electric vehicle sector,” Ivey said. “We’re home to four major auto plants, and the ability to source precious materials in state for the lithium-ion batteries used in electric and hybrid vehicles will be a big plus in attracting other manufacturing jobs to the state.”

Graphite is used as the anode in lithium-ion batteries, as well as a conductivity enhancer for all types of batteries, including the common lead-acid batteries in traditional vehicles.

Gov. Ivey was joined at today’s press conference by Westwater President and CEO Chris Jones, Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, state Sen. Clyde Chambliss, Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird, and representatives of the Coosa County Commission and the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, as well as members of the Alabama Graphite Products team.

“I want to thank Gov. Ivey, Secretary Canfield, other state leaders, and the many local officials in Alexander City and Coosa County who worked with us to make this vision come true,” Jones said. “The people of Alabama have been very welcoming since day one, and their cooperation has been integral in putting together the many pieces needed for us to build this innovative plant in Alabama. We look forward to being an active member of the business community here for many years to come.”