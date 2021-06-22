checkAd

Aruba ESP Improves Network Agility for Organizations Adapting to New Business Realities

Today at HPE Discover 2021: The Edge-to-Cloud Conference, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), announced a new set of capabilities and solutions for Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) designed to streamline network operations and maximize IT efficiency for enterprises. Updates include new AIOps, IoT and security features for Aruba Central – the cloud-native, AI-powered network management and analytics platform that sits at the heart of Aruba ESP – as well as additions to the Aruba CX Switching portfolio that are purpose-built for the Intelligent Edge. With these advancements, IT can more easily extend the network from edge-to-cloud – all enabled by a seamless, unified infrastructure that delivers new levels of agility and simplicity, which are especially important in today’s highly distributed enterprise environment.

The Aruba CX 4100i series is a new family of ruggedized switches designed to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments and is well-suited for industrial IoT applications that require always-on PoE and high-performance wired connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

The circumstances of the past year have made an indelible impact on the enterprise and challenged traditional business models. Early on, organizations had to adapt quickly to changing requirements to ensure business continuity. Today, armed with lessons learned from the past year, enterprises are not only adapting to and thriving amidst new business realities, they are also increasing investment in technologies that will yield a more flexible and resilient IT infrastructure to prepare for any major business disruptions that may occur in the future.1

Another major consideration that enterprises are grappling with is the distributed nature of business today. Not only are applications and workloads distributed across the data center and the cloud, but users themselves are dispersed across campus, data center, branch and remote worker locations. Meanwhile, the network has also become more fragmented, with multiple architectures and disparate management tools that impede IT service delivery across these distributed locations.

