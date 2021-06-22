New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and Industry Solutions

Today, at HPE Discover 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced new vertically optimized HPE GreenLake cloud services designed to deliver the cloud experience for the applications and workloads that organizations rely on to run their businesses. Available as cloud services on premises, at the edge or in colocation centers, these services include managing electronic medical records, financial payments, risk management, Machine Learning Operations, SAP, Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL server, 5G Core for Telco, Epic, Splunk and more. The industry-leading HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform offers hybrid cloud services that are designed, optimized, and delivered for critical industry vertical and horizontal workloads.

Businesses of all sizes, in every industry, now operate in a hybrid, edge to cloud world. Organizations recognize that many applications and workloads must remain on premises or at the edge, due to cost, compliance, control, latency, and security concerns, and expect the same agile and modern experience in the data center as they have in the public cloud. Data-intensive and highly regulated applications such as electronic medical records, financial payments and machine learning / AI operations often require that these applications are processed on-premises or at the edge.

“For the industry-critical workloads that power their business, organizations shouldn’t have to choose between the cloud experience, or the security and control of keeping their apps and data on premises,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “From enabling secure payments around the globe to delivering quality patient care in hospitals, businesses can’t compromise performance and resiliency. That’s why we are the industry leader in offering workload-specific solutions that deliver the cloud experience customers want without the cost, risks, and complexity associated with the public cloud.”

The HPE GreenLake cloud platform enables organizations to combine agility and flexibility with the control, visibility, and performance of a hybrid environment. Today, HPE is significantly expanding the scope of workloads and applications supported by HPE GreenLake, with new cloud services for a range of industry-specific software suites, and business critical applications like SAP and Splunk.