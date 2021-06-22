checkAd

New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and Industry Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 17:00  |  60   |   |   

Today, at HPE Discover 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced new vertically optimized HPE GreenLake cloud services designed to deliver the cloud experience for the applications and workloads that organizations rely on to run their businesses. Available as cloud services on premises, at the edge or in colocation centers, these services include managing electronic medical records, financial payments, risk management, Machine Learning Operations, SAP, Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL server, 5G Core for Telco, Epic, Splunk and more. The industry-leading HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform offers hybrid cloud services that are designed, optimized, and delivered for critical industry vertical and horizontal workloads.

Businesses of all sizes, in every industry, now operate in a hybrid, edge to cloud world. Organizations recognize that many applications and workloads must remain on premises or at the edge, due to cost, compliance, control, latency, and security concerns, and expect the same agile and modern experience in the data center as they have in the public cloud. Data-intensive and highly regulated applications such as electronic medical records, financial payments and machine learning / AI operations often require that these applications are processed on-premises or at the edge.

“For the industry-critical workloads that power their business, organizations shouldn’t have to choose between the cloud experience, or the security and control of keeping their apps and data on premises,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “From enabling secure payments around the globe to delivering quality patient care in hospitals, businesses can’t compromise performance and resiliency. That’s why we are the industry leader in offering workload-specific solutions that deliver the cloud experience customers want without the cost, risks, and complexity associated with the public cloud.”

The HPE GreenLake cloud platform enables organizations to combine agility and flexibility with the control, visibility, and performance of a hybrid environment. Today, HPE is significantly expanding the scope of workloads and applications supported by HPE GreenLake, with new cloud services for a range of industry-specific software suites, and business critical applications like SAP and Splunk.

Seite 1 von 4


Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and Industry Solutions Today, at HPE Discover 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced new vertically optimized HPE GreenLake cloud services designed to deliver the cloud experience for the applications and workloads that organizations rely on to run their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning Silicon, Software and Security to Power Edge-to-Cloud Era
17:00 Uhr
Aruba ESP Improves Network Agility for Organizations Adapting to New Business Realities
07:21 Uhr
Wer Dividenden schätzt, dürfte diese 3 Aktien lieben
17.06.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Passes Rigorous Splunk Engineering Tests for Kubernetes Operator with HPE Ezmeral
10.06.21
Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake
08.06.21
Monument Health Delivers Optimal Patient Care with an Aruba Unified Network
07.06.21
University College of the North Sets Students on Path to Success with Technology from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
03.06.21
HPE Joins the Smart Africa Alliance
02.06.21
Zoom bleibt gefragt, OMV baut um und HPE enttäuscht - BÖRSE TO GO
02.06.21
Circa Resort and Casino Standardizes on Aruba to Deliver Transcendent Guest Experiences