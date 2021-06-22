checkAd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning Silicon, Software and Security to Power Edge-to-Cloud Era

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced at HPE Discover that it is extending its leadership in hybrid cloud with a comprehensive set of innovations to the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform, the industry’s most robust and proven platform for cloud services in the data center, in a colocation center and at the edge. Innovations span applications, security, silicon and software with automated, cloud-native capabilities that can be performed in just a few clicks and managed in a unified platform.

These innovations enable customers to transform and modernize their workloads to a cloud operating model, optimize and secure applications from edge to cloud, and achieve a future-ready position capable of addressing and leveraging all forms of data, regardless of location.

Additionally, HPE announced today new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications across industries, such as for 5G, electronic medical records, financial services, data and risk analytics, and high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Together, these innovations extend HPE’s market leadership in delivering cloud services anywhere: in a customer’s data center, in a colocation center, or at the edge. HPE GreenLake cloud platform now has over 1,200 customers representing $4.8 B in total contract value and a 95% customer renewal rate, and is actively sold by over 900 partners worldwide.

Pioneering cloud services for on-premises with the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform

HPE was the first to market four years ago in delivering an as-a-service cloud experience on premises and at the edge with the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, which provides cloud services for servers, storage, networking and a robust catalogue of software and workload applications, including container management and machine learning operations. Customers benefit from the agility and simplicity of the cloud and the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with on-premises. This winning combination is appealing to customers, and HPE continues to accelerate momentum in cloud services. In HPE’s most recent quarter, HPE GreenLake grew annual recurring revenue 30 percent and grew orders 41 percent year-over-year.

