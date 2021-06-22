checkAd

PPG Furthers LGBTQ Inclusion Commitments with Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 17:07  |  32   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it has signed the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, an effort to bring businesses together to promote a thriving, welcoming, and economically-strong commonwealth for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Created by The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, Pennsylvania Values is a coordinated effort to urge the General Assembly to enact comprehensive LGBT-inclusive non-discrimination protections. This legislation will update the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act of 1955 to add sexual orientation and gender identify or expression to be included along with the 11 existing protected classes.

“The Pennsylvania Values Business pledge will help create a more diverse and inclusive environment not only in Pennsylvania, but across our society,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head of diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I). “Non-discrimination protections are not only the right thing to do, but they will strengthen businesses and help to keep talent in our cities. At PPG, we strive to recruit and retain the best talent, because we know that a diverse and inclusive workforce equips the company to drive superior innovations and generate greater value for our global customers, partners and shareholders.”

“We are delighted to have PPG’s support during this crucial moment in time,” said Preston Heldibridle, executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress. “LGBTQ communities work tirelessly to ensure that basic dignity and equality are guaranteed for all. We know with PPG’s public commitment we will continue to change hearts and minds across the country, and hopefully the world.”

PPG recently received a score of 90% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX, which is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The company’s Workplace Gender Identity and Transition Guidelines, for example, address the needs of transgender employees to ensure their safety and fair treatment, maximize their workplace integration and minimize stigmatization. To learn more about PPG’s ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, visit sustainability.ppg.com/People/Diversity-Equity-and-Inclusion.

For additional information regarding the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, visit www.pavalues.org/business.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Furthers LGBTQ Inclusion Commitments with Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it has signed the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, an effort to bring businesses together to promote a thriving, welcoming, and economically-strong commonwealth for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
PPG Introduces Digital Color-Matching Device for Commercial Vehicles
17.06.21
PPG to Expand Coatings Manufacturing Capacity in Europe for Packaging Applications
15.06.21
PPG MOONWALK Receives 2020 Technology and Innovation Award From bodyshop magazine
14.06.21
PPG Appoints Melkko Interim Chief Executive Officer of Tikkurila
10.06.21
PPG Completes its Acquisition of Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
02.06.21
PPG Products Protect United Launch Alliance ATLAS V 541 Rocket That Launched NASA’s Perseverance Rover to Mars
24.05.21
PPG appoints Kappas as vice president, global sustainability, Carroll as vice president, automotive OEM, Americas and mobility