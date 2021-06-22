OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $750 Million Social Bond

This transaction supports OneMain’s continued efforts to provide responsible loans to credit-insecure and credit-at-risk communities as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At least 75% of the loans funded by the Social Bond will be allocated to women or minority borrowers as outlined in OneMain’s Social Bond Framework , which is available on OneMain’s Investor Relations website .

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”), the country’s largest installment lender serving hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, announced today that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”) has closed its inaugural Social Bond issuance with an aggregate principal amount of $750 million, the net proceeds of which are committed to serving credit-disadvantaged communities around the country.

“OneMain’s first Social Bond is an important milestone in our mission to improve the financial well-being of hardworking Americans,” said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman. “This bond is a testament to our commitment to financial inclusion and reinforces the work we are already doing to provide underrepresented communities with access to safe, affordable credit. We will continue to build our business around serving our customers responsibly, empowering them financially and making a positive social impact on our communities.”

The company leveraged longstanding relationships with diverse broker-dealers to complete this Social Bond transaction, including service-disabled veteran-owned Academy Securities, Inc., woman-owned R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Hispanic-owned Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., and woman- and minority-owned Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC.

Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

OneMain’s Social Bond provides a concrete and measurable funding vehicle to advance the company’s corporate social responsibility program.

About 25% of OneMain’s customers live in “credit-insecure” and “credit-at-risk” counties, as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Generally, these counties are more rural, have a higher percentage of non-white residents, have higher poverty rates and their residents earn less when compared to the rest of the United States. OneMain serves these customers responsibly through business practices that include, but are not limited to, the company’s Customer Bill of Rights, Statement on Human Rights and ability-to-pay underwriting.