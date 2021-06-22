TPT Global Tech Subsidiary Signs Merger Agreement with Education System Management Which Merged Company Will Specialize in Behavioral Health and Telemedicine

TPT Global Tech and TPT MedTech Subsidiary and EDSM merger will focus on technology, med-tech and behavioral health serving communities in need with TPT shareholders receiving subsidiary stock as a dividendSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 …

TPT Global Tech and TPT MedTech Subsidiary and EDSM merger will focus on technology, med-tech and behavioral health serving communities in need with TPT shareholders receiving subsidiary stock as a dividend SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW" or the "Company") (OTCQB:TPTW) today announced its subsidiary, TPT Strategic ("TPT Strategic" OTCBB: INOQ) has signed a merger agreement with Education Systems Management, LLC ("EDSM") to create a merged public entity. As previously promised, it is the intent that current TPT shareholders will receive TPT Strategic stock as a dividend after the merger is complete and appropriate shares are registered with the SEC under a registration rights agreement. TPT Strategic will become a non controlling interest to TPTW after the merger. In addition, both parties will enter into a software development and licensing agreement for the development of a standalone backend and front-end telemedicine technology platform which is not to exceed $3.5M in cost. Currently, EDSM has approximately $4 million in revenue and is profitable. Closing is expected on or before August 1, 2021.