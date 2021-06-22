Electric Last Mile Announces Additions to Leadership Team

Electric Last Mile, Inc. (“ELMS” or “the Company”) today announced eight new additions to its global leadership team in the areas of engineering, operations, marketing, business development and sales. Georgette Borrego Dulworth joins the team as Vice President of Human Resources, Praveen Cherian as Vice President of Engineering, Chris Slesak as Director of Connected Vehicle/Telematics, Rudy Wang as Director of Vehicle Software, Eric Keipper as Executive Director of Vehicle Integration, Jacqueline Siegel as Director of Battery, Sharon Dudley-Parham as Director of Marketing, and Adam Du as Director of ELMS China Operations. These additions bring decades of leadership experience in the automotive industry and in China’s EV market from companies including Ford, General Motors and Bosch.

“We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our team at ELMS,” said James Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of ELMS. "Each new team member brings deep, unique automotive experience as well as the proven ability to build global organizations in the commercial vehicle space. These leaders come at an exciting time as we continue to make significant strides on our business and production plans.”