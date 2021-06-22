checkAd

Electric Last Mile Announces Additions to Leadership Team

Electric Last Mile, Inc. (“ELMS” or “the Company”) today announced eight new additions to its global leadership team in the areas of engineering, operations, marketing, business development and sales. Georgette Borrego Dulworth joins the team as Vice President of Human Resources, Praveen Cherian as Vice President of Engineering, Chris Slesak as Director of Connected Vehicle/Telematics, Rudy Wang as Director of Vehicle Software, Eric Keipper as Executive Director of Vehicle Integration, Jacqueline Siegel as Director of Battery, Sharon Dudley-Parham as Director of Marketing, and Adam Du as Director of ELMS China Operations. These additions bring decades of leadership experience in the automotive industry and in China’s EV market from companies including Ford, General Motors and Bosch.

“We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our team at ELMS,” said James Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of ELMS. "Each new team member brings deep, unique automotive experience as well as the proven ability to build global organizations in the commercial vehicle space. These leaders come at an exciting time as we continue to make significant strides on our business and production plans.”

Georgette Borrego Dulworth, Vice President, Human Resources:

Ms. Borrego Dulworth joins ELMS with over 20 years of experience in human capital and legal matters leadership. She was earlier Vice President, Legal of Dematic, a subsidiary of KION Group and a leading supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain. Prior to joining Dematic, Ms. Borrego Dulworth served as Corporate Counsel and Director of Human Resources for North America with MSX International, LLC and Director of Talent Acquisition and Diversity at FCA, now Stellantis. Ms. Borrego Dulworth holds a BA in Business Administration and a JD from Wayne State University.

Praveen Cherian, Vice President, Engineering:

Mr. Cherian is a seasoned global automotive executive with over 20 years of transformative leadership in the automotive sector. He joins ELMS as the VP of Engineering, bringing his experience in leading global engineering and program teams at Ford and its two joint ventures in China, where he spent more than 10 years. In his most recent roles, he served as Director of Engineering at Changan Ford and Chief Engineer of the Ford Transit at Jiangling Motors. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cherian oversaw the early Ford Fusion Hybrid and the first commercial EV in U.S., 2010 model year Ford Transit Connect Electric to market. Praveen Cherian graduated from University of Cincinnati with a master’s in mechanical engineering.

