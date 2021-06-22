checkAd

Enviva Selected As a “Best Sustainability Reporting” Finalist for the 2021 ESG Reporting Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 17:30  |  32   |   |   

Enviva, a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, today announced it was selected as a finalist for the 2021 ESG Reporting Awards, a global awards program devoted to assessing and evaluating the best public companies in the areas of sustainability and climate-related reporting. Upon evaluating a large number of high-quality nominations across 11 categories – from small, mid-sized, and large cap listed companies across the globe – ESG Investing shortlisted Enviva as a finalist under the “Energy and Utilities” category.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our relentless commitment to sustainability and transparency among our peers in the energy and utility sector,” said Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Enviva. “For years to come, Enviva’s policies, pledges and reports will continue to guide our work to ensure that 100% of our sourcing meets our strict sustainability requirements. We hope our forward-thinking approach to sustainability and transparent publicly available reporting will inspire and motivate others across the industry to do the same.”

On a mission to displace coal, grow more trees, and fight climate change, Enviva strictly adheres to its Responsible Sourcing Policy (RSP), which outlines a stringent set of sourcing guidelines that hold Enviva to the highest standards of sustainability, integrity, forest stewardship, and continuous improvement. Every year, Enviva lays out commitments to its RSP in the form of annual Implementation Plans (see 2021 plans here). Once the annual plans are published at the start of the year, Enviva provides a mid-year update, and then, at the end of the year, Enviva reports on its accomplishments via an annual Impact Report. Additionally, in 2020, Enviva published its first Corporate Sustainability Report, featuring a GHG Inventory and a discussion on its sustainability journey from inception (2004) to the present.

Providing transparent information about its wood supply is fundamental to the company’s mission to displace fossil fuels reliably and sustainably. Enviva’s Track & Trace (T&T) technology has proven mission critical in monitoring, tracking, and reporting exactly where all Enviva’s wood is sourced. Over the last year, Enviva developed and deployed a T&T standard, enabling the company to engage a third-party auditor to verify and ensure the company has and will continue to follow T&T procedures and reporting accurately.

Looking ahead, Enviva announced its commitment to become net zero in its operations by 2030 and has agreed to publicly report on its progress annually. Throughout the next year, Enviva is working to include blockchain in its reporting to enhance end-to-end assurance in its traceability.

To view the full list of 2021 ESG Reporting finalists, click here. The 2021 ESG Reporting award winners and runners-up will be announced on August 2.

About Enviva Holdings, LP

Enviva Holdings, LP is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source used to generate electricity and heat. Through its subsidiaries, Enviva Holdings, LP owns and operates wood pellet processing plants and deep-water export terminals in the U.S. Southeast. We export our pellets to power plants in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan that previously were fueled by coal, enabling them to reduce their lifecycle carbon footprint by more than 85 percent. We make our pellets using sustainable practices that protect Southern forests and employ about 1,200 people and support many other businesses in the U.S. Southeast. Enviva Holdings, LP conducts its activities primarily through two entities: Enviva Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: EVA), and Enviva Development Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned private company. To learn more about Enviva Holdings, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.

Enviva Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enviva Selected As a “Best Sustainability Reporting” Finalist for the 2021 ESG Reporting Awards Enviva, a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, today announced it was selected as a finalist for the 2021 ESG Reporting Awards, a global awards program devoted to assessing and evaluating the best …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Enviva Partners, LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
16.06.21
Enviva Honored by Northampton County Chamber of Commerce with “Corporate Business of the Year” Award
10.06.21
EY Announces Enviva’s John Keppler as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist
04.06.21
Enviva Partners, LP Prices Upsized Offering of Common Units
03.06.21
Enviva Partners, LP Announces Accretive Drop-Down Transactions, Increases 2021 Guidance, and Provides 2022 Guidance
03.06.21
Enviva Partners, LP Announces Public Offering of Common Units