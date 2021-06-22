checkAd

SharpSpring Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of SharpSpring, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SHSP

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) to Constant Contact for $17.10 per share in cash is fair to SharpSpring shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages SharpSpring shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether SharpSpring and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for SharpSpring shareholders; (2) determine whether Constant Contact is underpaying for SharpSpring; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SharpSpring shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SharpSpring shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

