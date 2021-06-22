checkAd

uniQure Announces Positive 52-Week Clinical Data from HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia B and Provides Regulatory Update

~ Sustained increases in Factor IX (FIX) levels with mean FIX activity of 41.5 percent of normal in full study population one year following a single administration of etranacogene dezaparvovec ~

~ Held pre-BLA submission meeting with FDA and aligned on primary endpoint analysis ~   

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced positive 52-week clinical data on all patients from its pivotal, Phase III HOPE-B gene therapy trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational adeno-associated virus five (AAV5)-based gene therapy for the treatment of patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. These are the first clinical data to be reported from a Phase III gene therapy study in hemophilia B and, with 54 patients, the largest set of hemophilia B patients receiving a single gene therapy investigational product to date.

Data from the HOPE-B pivotal study showed that participants continued to demonstrate durable, sustained increases in Factor IX (FIX) activity at 52-weeks post-infusion with a mean FIX activity of 41.5 percent of normal, as measured by a one-stage APTT-based clotting assay, compared to a mean FIX activity of 39.0 percent of normal at 26-weeks of follow-up. There continued to be no clinically significant correlation between pre-existing neutralizing antibodies to AAV5 (NAbs) and FIX activity in patients with NAb titers up to 678.2, a range expected to include more than 93 percent of the general population.

During the 52-week period, a single dose of etranacogene dezaparvovec significantly reduced the annualized rate of bleeding requiring treatment by 80 percent from a prospectively collected 3.39 at baseline to 0.68 bleeding episodes per year (p-value <0.0001). The annualized rate of spontaneous bleeding requiring treatment was also significantly reduced by 85 percent from a prospectively collected 1.16 at baseline to 0.18 bleeds per year during the 52-week period (p-value <0.0001).    

Usage of FIX replacement therapy (IU/year and infusions/year) in all patients declined 96 percent during the 52-week period, with 52 of 54 patients (96 percent) successfully discontinuing their prophylactic infusions. As previously announced, of the two non-responders, one patient only received a partial dose (less than 10 percent of the dosage) due to an infusion reaction and a second patient had an unusually high pre-existing NAb titer of 3,212, which is expected in less than 1 percent of the general population.

