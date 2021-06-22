uniQure to Acquire Corlieve Therapeutics and Advance its Gene Therapy Program to Treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy (TLE)

~ Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data from Disease Model and from Resected Hippocampi from Refractory TLE Patients Demonstrate Clear Suppression of Chronic Spontaneous Epileptic Seizures ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM and PARIS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Corlieve Therapeutics and its lead program, which will be known as AMT-260, to treat temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common form of focal epilepsy.

Corlieve’s lead gene therapy program employs miRNA silencing technology to target suppression of aberrantly expressed kainate receptors in the hippocampus of patients with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE). TLE affects approximately 1.3 million people in the U.S. and Europe alone, of which approximately 800,000 patients are unable to adequately control acute seizures with currently approved anti-epileptic therapies. Patients with refractory TLE experience increased morbidity, excess mortality, and poor quality of life.

AMT-260 was originally developed by Corlieve in collaboration with Christophe Mulle, Ph.D., CNRS Research Director, at the Interdisciplinary Institute of Neurosciences, CNRS, University of Bordeaux, Valerie Crepel, Ph.D., Inserm Research Director at the Institut de Neurobiologie de la Méditerranée, INSERM, Aix-Marseille University, and REGENXBIO Inc. Drs. Mulle and Crepel will continue their collaborations with uniQure.

“The acquisition of Corlieve provides an extraordinary opportunity to transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients around the world suffering from epilepsy and aligns with our vision of pursuing unmet medical needs for disorders that impact large populations and can be addressed with gene therapies directed to the CNS and liver,” stated Matt Kapusta, Chief Executive Officer of uniQure. “The groundbreaking work of the Corlieve team, in collaboration with Drs. Mulle and Crepel, has led to compelling preclinical results in temporal lobe epilepsy that we believe can strategically leverage uniQure’s leading position in developing and delivering gene therapies that employ miRNA silencing technology. We look forward to welcoming the Corlieve team into the uniQure family as we join forces to advance this important and potentially transformative therapy into clinical studies.”