checkAd

uniQure to Acquire Corlieve Therapeutics and Advance its Gene Therapy Program to Treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy (TLE)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 17:31  |  33   |   |   

~ Expands uniQure’s Pipeline of Innovative Gene Therapies to Treat Neurological Disorders ~

~ Strengthens uniQure’s Global Leadership in the Development of Gene Therapies that Employ miRNA Silencing Technology ~

~ Large Opportunity Targeting an Estimated 1.3 million TLE Patients in the U.S. and Europe with Approximately 800,000 Drug-Resistant Patients ~

~ Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data from Disease Model and from Resected Hippocampi from Refractory TLE Patients Demonstrate Clear Suppression of Chronic Spontaneous Epileptic Seizures ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM and PARIS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Corlieve Therapeutics and its lead program, which will be known as AMT-260, to treat temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common form of focal epilepsy.

Corlieve’s lead gene therapy program employs miRNA silencing technology to target suppression of aberrantly expressed kainate receptors in the hippocampus of patients with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE). TLE affects approximately 1.3 million people in the U.S. and Europe alone, of which approximately 800,000 patients are unable to adequately control acute seizures with currently approved anti-epileptic therapies. Patients with refractory TLE experience increased morbidity, excess mortality, and poor quality of life.

AMT-260 was originally developed by Corlieve in collaboration with Christophe Mulle, Ph.D., CNRS Research Director, at the Interdisciplinary Institute of Neurosciences, CNRS, University of Bordeaux, Valerie Crepel, Ph.D., Inserm Research Director at the Institut de Neurobiologie de la Méditerranée, INSERM, Aix-Marseille University, and REGENXBIO Inc. Drs. Mulle and Crepel will continue their collaborations with uniQure.

“The acquisition of Corlieve provides an extraordinary opportunity to transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients around the world suffering from epilepsy and aligns with our vision of pursuing unmet medical needs for disorders that impact large populations and can be addressed with gene therapies directed to the CNS and liver,” stated Matt Kapusta, Chief Executive Officer of uniQure. “The groundbreaking work of the Corlieve team, in collaboration with Drs. Mulle and Crepel, has led to compelling preclinical results in temporal lobe epilepsy that we believe can strategically leverage uniQure’s leading position in developing and delivering gene therapies that employ miRNA silencing technology. We look forward to welcoming the Corlieve team into the uniQure family as we join forces to advance this important and potentially transformative therapy into clinical studies.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

uniQure to Acquire Corlieve Therapeutics and Advance its Gene Therapy Program to Treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy (TLE) ~ Expands uniQure’s Pipeline of Innovative Gene Therapies to Treat Neurological Disorders ~ ~ Strengthens uniQure’s Global Leadership in the Development of Gene Therapies that Employ miRNA Silencing Technology ~ ~ Large Opportunity Targeting an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus