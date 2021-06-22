Update on Euronext Index Family
Paris, June 22nd, 2021
Update on Euronext Index Family
Natixis has been informed that Euronext announced its decision to exclude Natixis from the Euronext Index family following the conclusion of the simplified tender offer launched by Groupe BPCE on all Natixis outstanding shares.
Other index providers are also in the course of assessing the situation and Natixis will update investors when relevant.
About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in
Figures as at 31 March 2021
