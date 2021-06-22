checkAd

DGAP-News BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of roughly EUR 63.3 million from successful capital increase with subscription rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 17:48  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of roughly EUR 63.3 million from successful capital increase with subscription rights

22.06.2021 / 17:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada.


Schrobenhausen, Germany - As part of the subscription offer that ended according to schedule on June 21, 2021, the shareholders of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft subscribed a total of 7,247,715 new shares by exercising subscription rights or on the basis of additional purchase offers to acquire unsubscribed shares. Of the shares, 1,142,854 are new shares in exchange for non-cash contributions by the Investors as defined in the General Meeting resolution of March 31, 2021 and 6,104,861 are new shares in exchange for cash contributions.

In addition to the subscription rights exercised by shareholders, a total of around 4.6 million shares were registered for oversubscription. Due to this high number, the allocation quota for the oversubscription was only around 11.8%.

The share of the ownership of Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, Munich, in the company's share capital and the total number of voting rights increases to 30.00% less one share or one voting right as part of carrying out the capital increase due to the purchase obligation agreed with the company.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft receives gross proceeds of EUR 64.1 million (rounded) from the capital increase through the issue of new shares in exchange for cash contributions. Net proceeds from the capital increase of approximately EUR 63.3 million will be used for the repayment of financial liabilities and thereby serve to increase the equity ratio. The company's financial liabilities were reduced by EUR 12.0 million as a result of the contribution of receivables by way of non-cash contributions from the Investors, and the equity ratio increased accordingly.

Seite 1 von 4
Bauer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of roughly EUR 63.3 million from successful capital increase with subscription rights DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of roughly EUR 63.3 million from successful capital increase with subscription rights 22.06.2021 / 17:48 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: ACCUTOX VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ZEIGT POTENTE ANTI-KREBS-EIGENSCHAFTEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
DGAP-News: As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the ...
EQS-Adhoc: Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with MTU Aero Engines to coat next generation aero ...
DGAP-News: In einer Art Weltpremiere hat Nouveau Monde eine Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Caterpillar für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger hebt Jahresprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
Xlife Sciences AG: Kooperation mit Universität Marburg
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Simplification implementation and timetable
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung Nettoemissionserlös von rund 63,3 Mio. EUR (deutsch)
17:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung Nettoemissionserlös von rund 63,3 Mio. EUR
14.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
14.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
04.06.21
Bauer: Kapitalerhöhung startet am Dienstag
02.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Einzelheiten zur Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und/oder Sacheinlagen festgelegt (deutsch)
02.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions have been determined
02.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Einzelheiten zur Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und/oder Sacheinlagen festgelegt