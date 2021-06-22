DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of roughly EUR 63.3 million from successful capital increase with subscription rights 22.06.2021 / 17:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schrobenhausen, Germany - As part of the subscription offer that ended according to schedule on June 21, 2021, the shareholders of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft subscribed a total of 7,247,715 new shares by exercising subscription rights or on the basis of additional purchase offers to acquire unsubscribed shares. Of the shares, 1,142,854 are new shares in exchange for non-cash contributions by the Investors as defined in the General Meeting resolution of March 31, 2021 and 6,104,861 are new shares in exchange for cash contributions.

In addition to the subscription rights exercised by shareholders, a total of around 4.6 million shares were registered for oversubscription. Due to this high number, the allocation quota for the oversubscription was only around 11.8%.

The share of the ownership of Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, Munich, in the company's share capital and the total number of voting rights increases to 30.00% less one share or one voting right as part of carrying out the capital increase due to the purchase obligation agreed with the company.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft receives gross proceeds of EUR 64.1 million (rounded) from the capital increase through the issue of new shares in exchange for cash contributions. Net proceeds from the capital increase of approximately EUR 63.3 million will be used for the repayment of financial liabilities and thereby serve to increase the equity ratio. The company's financial liabilities were reduced by EUR 12.0 million as a result of the contribution of receivables by way of non-cash contributions from the Investors, and the equity ratio increased accordingly.