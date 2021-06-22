checkAd

IMPLANET Signs a Strategic Partnership With Ulrich Medical for the Distribution of Its JAZZ Implants and the OSD Cervical Plate

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announced the signing of a distribution contract in Germany with ulrich GmbH & Co. KG for its JAZZ implants and the OSD cervical plate.

ulrich medical, a company based in Ulm, Germany, that develops, produces and markets innovative medical technologies, is a renowned specialist in the spinal implant and contrast media injector sector. Its spinal implant department is characterized by internationally recognized implants made primarily of titanium that are used to treat injuries and diseases of the whole spine. The Group has more than 450 employees, generated revenue of over 110 million euros and is one of the largest manufacturers of spinal implants in Germany.

This distribution contract will cover Germany, Europe’s leading spine market that offers considerable potential and is estimated at over 300 million dollars1, and other European countries (Austria, Scandinavia, Spain and UK for the cervical plates, Austria and Switzerland for JAZZ implants). This strategy is consistent with the partnerships signed with SeaSpine and KICo.

Implanet already has a presence in Germany through its direct sales model via its Frankfurt-based subsidiary (Implanet GmbH), headed by Stephan Collardey, Implanet’s Country Manager for Germany. This partnership with ulrich medical further strengthens this presence and will secure a certain level of revenue in the future. The companies are now mutually preparing the launch of the products by ulrich medical within the course of the last quarter of 2021.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s CEO, stated: “I am first and foremost delighted with this initial success for the new Implanet-OSD entity just weeks after the acquisition was completed. Now, armed with its greater size and a more comprehensive and innovative range, the Group has been able to realize this strategic agreement with ulrich medical, a major player in Germany, Europe’s leading spine market. This partnership is perfectly in line with our development strategy, replicating the indirect sales model that has already proven its effectiveness via our partners SeaSpine and KICo, and shows our ability to market, directly or via international partnerships, technologies that meet the market’s highest standards”.

Klaus Kiesel, Chief Executive Officer of ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, added: “We are eager to begin this collaboration with Implanet, which produces high quality spine implants that are recognized by the sector. The JAZZ range and the OSD cervical plate will substantially strengthen our product offering aimed at spine treatment for our German surgeons and their patients as well as for our international distributors in the countries covered by the agreements.”

Upcoming financial events:

- H1 2021 revenue, July 6, 2021 after market
- H1 2021 results, September 21, 2021 after market

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

1 Company information

