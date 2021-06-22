checkAd

Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 17:45  |  11   |   |   


Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation


Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :            Atos SE
Name and address of the Company :            River Ouest
                                                                                  80 Quai Voltaire
                                                                                  95870 Bezons
                                                                                  (code ISIN FR 0000051732)

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

31/05/2021 		 

 

109 993 166

  		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 109 993 166

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 109 993 166

 
    Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 109 240 290

 

Number of effective voting rights** : 109 240 290

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

ATOS SE
Siège social :
River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire                                                                                                                           
95870 Bezons                                                                                  
Société Européenne au capital de 109 993 166€ - 323 623 603 RCS Pontoise

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital socialMonthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital Article L. 233-8-II du Code …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus