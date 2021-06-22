checkAd

VINCI Construction, in partnership with Sir Robert McAlpine, will build a cancer research centre in Manchester

Rueil Malmaison, 22 June 2021

VINCI Construction, in partnership with Sir Robert McAlpine, will
build a cancer research centre in Manchester

  • A contract worth approximately €131 million
  • A future standard-setting research centre

Integrated Health Projects (IHP)*, a joint venture between VINCI Construction UK and Sir Robert McAlpine, has been awarded the full contract to build a new cancer research facility at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, United Kingdom.

This project, worth approximately €131 million (£114 million), is funded by The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, The University of Manchester and Cancer Research UK.

Early works of construction began in August 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were carried out by IHP without any interruption to ongoing medical activity in other buildings, most particularly concerning the vibration-sensitive medical imaging centre.

The nine-storey, 27,000 sq. metre BREEAM Very Good-certified building is set to be handed over in December 2022. The standard-setting research centre will ultimately be home to the United Kingdom’s largest team of scientists, doctors and healthcare staff.

*IHP was created in 2003 to bring together the best expertise in the construction of healthcare facilities within VINCI Construction and Sir Robert McAlpine. To date, IHP has completed more than 170 projects worth around €1.75 billion, including the construction of intensive care, outpatient, psychiatric and social care facilities.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment





