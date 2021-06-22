checkAd

Renault Group EMTN Program Base Prospectus - June 18, 2021

Issuer :                                                                                         Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Boulogne, 22nd June, 2021

Renault SA filed its EMTN Program Base Prospectus dated June 18, 2021 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) and received visa N° 21-237.

Copies of the supplemental are available free of charge in the head office of Renault SA – 13/15, Quai le Gallo – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

        
The prospectus can be also consulted on the website of Renault SA (www.group.renault.com) (heading Finance / Analysts & Investors / Debt and Capital Markets / Debt Issue Program) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

