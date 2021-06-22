EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board



22-Jun-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Züblin's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was again held without shareholder participation due COVID-19 measures. 71.5% of the share capital were represented. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors have been approved, i.e: