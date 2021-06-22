checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 18:01  |  27   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board

22-Jun-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Züblin's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was again held without shareholder participation due COVID-19 measures. 71.5% of the share capital were represented.  All motions proposed by the Board of Directors have been approved, i.e:

  • Approval of the Annual Report 2020/21 and acknowledgement of the auditors' reports;
  • Appropriation of accumulated losses and carryforward to the new account;
  • Distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share from capital reserves (ex-date 24.06.2021);
  • Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board;
  • Re-election of the existing Board of Directors and re-election of the Chairman of the Board;
  • Re-election of all existing members of the Nomination/Compensation Committee (NCC) as well as election of a new member, Mr. David Schaerli;
  • Election of the new Auditor PwC and the independent Proxy;
  • Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

The term of office of all elected representatives is one year and ends at the next ordinary AGM in 2022.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Hardturmstrasse 76
8005 Zürich
Germany
Phone: +41 44 206 29 39
Fax: +41 44 206 29 38
E-mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch
Internet: www.zueblin.ch
ISIN: CH0312309682
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210817

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1210817  22-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210817&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetZueblin Real Estate Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board 22-Jun-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: ACCUTOX VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ZEIGT POTENTE ANTI-KREBS-EIGENSCHAFTEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
DGAP-News: As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the ...
EQS-Adhoc: Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with MTU Aero Engines to coat next generation aero ...
DGAP-News: In einer Art Weltpremiere hat Nouveau Monde eine Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Caterpillar für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger hebt Jahresprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
Xlife Sciences AG: Kooperation mit Universität Marburg
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Simplification implementation and timetable
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt Anträge des Verwaltungsrates (deutsch)
18:01 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt Anträge des Verwaltungsrates