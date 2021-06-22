Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 14/06/2021 and 18/06/2021
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code
of the financial instrument
|
Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2021
|FR0010259150
|
10000
|
91,0761
XPAR
9 000
90,5883
XPAR
6 000
90,3492
XPAR
8 000
90,2109
XPAR
10 000
89,4386
XPAR
43 000
90,3308
