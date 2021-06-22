checkAd

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 14/06/2021 and 18/06/2021

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code
of the financial instrument 		Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired 		Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/06/2021 FR0010259150

10000

91,0761

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2021 FR0010259150

9 000

90,5883

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2021 FR0010259150

6 000

90,3492

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2021 FR0010259150

8 000

90,2109

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2021 FR0010259150

10 000

89,4386

XPAR

TOTAL

43 000

90,3308

 

 

Wertpapier


