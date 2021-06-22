Morris Business Development, Inc. Announces Filing with OTC and Election of Officers and Directors

Morris Business Development, Inc. (Grey Sheet Market: MBDE), a California based company that is engaged in the development of business specializing in health care and financial services, announced that Elwood Sprenger has been elected President and Director and John D. Kerr has been elected Secretary and Director. As well, MBDE have become current and are in good standing with the State of California Franchise Tax Board. MBDE also got current with the OTC markets on May 20th, 2021. MBDE is now working to get current with their SEC filings.

This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisition of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The company is not obligated to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005912/en/