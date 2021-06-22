WISeKey Joins Forces with Seven Leading Drone Technology Companies to Establish DRONES4SEC European Federation

With drone use for public safety and security applications set to grow exponentially in the coming years, DRONES4SEC aims to develop technological innovations and experiments at European level among the key specialists of the industry, and to help build future European regulation.

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland – June 22, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today its joining Obvious Technologies, Onera, Orange Cyber Defense, Photonis, Shark Robotics, and Hoveseen, as founding members under the presidency of Parrot, to create DRONES4SEC, the first European Sovereign Federation for public safety and security drones across land, air and marine applications.

DRONES4SEC brings together both drone manufacturers, suppliers of components or strategic expertise and software solution providers who orchestrate the deployment of drones or exploit data from drones. In particular, DRONES4SEC aims at defining the standards of trust, cybersecurity and data protection demanded by the rising use of security drones. Indeed, the topics of trust, cybersecurity and data protection are becoming more and more critical with the development of connectivity, autonomous devices and the use of drones in growingly sensitive applications. The launch of the DRONES4SEC will take place on June 22, 2021 at 4 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006, Paris, France. For more information visit: https://events.drones4sec.com/.

Robotics and drones are increasingly used in the public space to support safety and security services, and making them more efficient and reliable, increases their contribution in protecting or saving lives in situations like natural disasters, fires, hostile environments, or in the search and monitoring of harmful individuals. Drones are also used in a growing manner by companies operating critical infrastructures, for the member states of the EU, to map installations or secure sites. Robotics and drones act as an extension of human capabilities in this space and bring valuable support which is set to grow even further thanks to the improvements of Artificial Intelligence and Automation.