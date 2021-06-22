checkAd

OPTEC International Retains Florida Professional Accounting Group for PCAOB Audit Preparation

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI).

The company today announced the retention a Professional Florida based accounting group to prepare the company's financials for PCAOB audit. The firm have extensive experience in the corporate environment and will begin working on the OPTEC accounting immediately.

The process for completion of the PCAOB audit is expected to be finalized by the end of September 2021.

The company's plans after completion of the audit is to initially restore OTC: QB status with the intention of ultimately up listing to the NASDAQ exchange.

PCAOB Audit Definition:

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, directs the Board to establish, by rule, auditing and related professional practice standards for registered public accounting firms to follow in the preparation of audit reports for public companies and other issuers, and broker-dealers.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Iorlano
(760) 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652679/OPTEC-International-Retains-Florida- ...

Wertpapier


