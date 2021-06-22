checkAd

Gecina Successfully Raises €500m With a 15-year Green Bond Issue Based on a Coupon of 0.875%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 18:28  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) today carried out a new €500m Green Bond issue, with a maturity of 15 years and a 0.875% coupon. This operation is the first issue carried out since the Group transformed all of its outstanding issues into Green Bonds. It is therefore fully aligned with Gecina’s program aiming to accompany the continuous, global improvement in the Group’s asset portfolio, and particularly its environmental performance. It is based on an ambitious and dynamic Green Bond Framework (available on the Company’s website).

This operation, placed with leading investors, illustrates the market’s confidence in the Group’s credit rating. Gecina is rated A- / outlook stable by Standard & Poor’s and A3 / outlook stable by Moody’s.

Alongside this, on July 1, following the settlement-delivery of the new issue, Gecina will exercise its make-whole call option for the early redemption of the €378m outstanding on the bond issue with a 2.00% coupon and a maturity of June 17, 2024 (ISIN FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms of the Base Prospectus from March 16, 2015. The redemption will be effective mid-July.

Gecina is continuing to optimize its financial structure with this operation, optimizing both the average cost and the maturity of its debt. Following this issue and the exercising of the early redemption option on the issue scheduled to mature in June 2024, the average maturity of Gecina’s debt will be increased by nearly one year.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Mizuho, Natixis and Société Générale were the bookrunners for this operation.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Successfully Raises €500m With a 15-year Green Bond Issue Based on a Coupon of 0.875% Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC) today carried out a new €500m Green Bond issue, with a maturity of 15 years and a 0.875% coupon. This operation is the first issue carried out since the Group transformed all of its outstanding issues into Green …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:49 Uhr
Gecina Launches a New 15-year Green Bond Issue and Announces Its Intention to Proceed at the Same Time With the Early Redemption of Its Bond Issue Maturing in June 2024
17.06.21
Gecina Signs a Reservation Agreement for a 113-apartment Project at the Heart of Bordeaux
16.06.21
YouFirst Campus Opens a New Residence in Ivry-sur-Seine and Unveils Its New Website
09.06.21
Gecina Pre-lets the Biopark Building in Paris’ 13th Arrondissement
31.05.21
Gecina: Office Assets Sold for a Total of €349.3m
26.05.21
Gecina: Insights Into the Post-health Crisis Future for Offices With Key Business Leaders
25.05.21
Gecina: Approval of the Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds by the Noteholders of the Six Series Convened On May 25, 2021
25.05.21
100% of Gecina’s Bond Issues Now Transformed Into Green Bonds