Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 financial results on July 6, 2021 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 4:30PM Eastern (2:30PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com .

Q3 2021 EARNINGS CALL

When: 4:30PM Eastern (2:30PM Mountain) on July 6, 2021
Call in number: 877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)
International call in number: 201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)
Replay available until: July 20, 2021 at 4:30PM ET
Replay call in number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 #41695
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/41695

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com . Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

