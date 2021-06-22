Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 financial results on July 6, 2021 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.We …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 financial results on July 6, 2021 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results. We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 4:30PM Eastern (2:30PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com .