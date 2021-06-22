checkAd

A Hit in China, GWM's TANK About to Debut the Global Market

BAODING, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TANK, the fifth largest brand of GWM, has drawn wide attention since its independence. The smart luxury off-road SUV TANK 300 has become a hot seller since its launch, creating a record of more than 10,000 orders during the pre-sale soon, while 300 Monet Limited Edition off-roaders that GWM rolled out among the regular TANK 300 off-roaders were snapped up within five minutes. As TANK 300 is popular in the Chinese market, the situation of finding it hard to buy one can be called a "TANK Phenomenon".

As a hit in the Chinese auto market with fabulous market performance, TANK 300's "TANK Phenomenon" continues to ferment. GWM has improved its production capacity of TANK 300 to shorten the car's delivery cycle. When re-starting the pre-sale of TANK 300 on April 19, GWM received 5,000 orders within only 3 hours. Particularly, due to the huge number of orders for the prime version of TANK 300, customers need to book one half a year in advance for the actual purchase of the car. In the Chinese off-road SUV segment, TANK 300 has a combined market share of over 50%.

As GWM's global high-end off-roader brand, TANK features ultimate off-road capability and integration of luxury and comfort. It creates a new category of "cool-fun off-road SUV" in the market. Built on GWM's professional intelligent off-roader platform TANK, this brand's best-selling product TANK 300 has a strong performance as that of TANKs. Equipped with a 2.0T turbocharged direct-injection engine powertrain system and a ZF 8AT gearbox and featuring functions such as the all-terrain control system, TANK turning and creep modes, which are all unique among the same level of products, TANK 300 can both meet customers' needs of commuting in cities and traveling in the open country. Meanwhile, its premium-material luxury cabin and intelligent driving system with access to the Internet render drivers a smart and comfortable driving experience. Moreover, GWM's luxury commercial flagship TANK 800 also offers drivers a top-tier driving experience with its delicate design, high-grade materials, high-precision techniques, full-sized commercial-style cabin and advanced smart systems. It has more excellent fuel efficiency after adopting a 3.0T V6 engine as its core powertrain and a GWM-developed 9AT gearbox as its transmission system. TANK 700, as a representative of GWM's mecha technology series, is designed with a ladder-frame chassis and even added a four-wheel independent suspension and an air suspension to make driving more comfortable. This product integrates unique and wild mecha-style exterior and luxurious and comfortable interior to form a striking contrast.

In the future, GWM will continue to enrich the product portfolio of TANK's luxury off-roaders and try to cover high-end off-road SUVs from compact to full-sized ones. With a firm foothold in the Chinese market, the TANK series is expected to quickly extend to the global market, to provide global users with high-quality products.

