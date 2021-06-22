checkAd

Nordic Nanovector ASA Share capital increase registered

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 18:34  |  27   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 18 June 2021, at 08:00 CEST, regarding a share capital increase in relation to current and former board members' exercise of in total 51,966 RSUs.

In addition, current and former employees have exercised in total 58,400 share options.

The issuance of 110,366 new shares has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of Nordic Nanovector ASA is NOK 19,615,676 divided into 98,078,380 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--share-capital-increase-registered,c3372355




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordic Nanovector ASA Share capital increase registered OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 18 June 2021, at 08:00 CEST, regarding a share capital increase in relation to current and former board members' exercise of in total 51,966 RSUs. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IoT partners Pycom and 1NCE cut costs of full-stack IoT with an all-in offering starting at 1 Euro
Little Green Pharma To Accelerate Growth Strategy With Acquisition of World-Class Production and ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Infinite Launches Wales' First Multi Technology Energy Centre to Supply Power Directly to the ...
Atos modernizes its cloud platform with StorPool Storage
Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Cloud Kitchen Market Size Worth $139.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Alfasigma acquires the European license for bentracimab from PhaseBio
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in ...
Hydrogen Fuels Australia Launches Integrated Modular Hydrogen Fuel Generation and Refuelling ...
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus