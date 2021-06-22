checkAd

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 18:30  |  53   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Consulting Services Market is Segmented by Type (Digital Consulting, Analysis & Strategy Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, HR & Talent Consulting), by Application (Government Bodies, Payers, Life Science Companies, Providers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global Healthcare Consulting Services market size is projected to reach USD 15690 Million by 2026, from USD 8944.8 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of healthcare consulting service market are:

  • Growing geriatric population, the rising importance of value-based care; and technological advancements in healthcare.
  • Increasing competition in the healthcare industry is forcing hospitals to seek professional service to provide strategic guidance to cut the cost and meet changing consumer's demands.
  • Furthermore, technological advances which have led to massive amounts of digital data integration through various systems, facilitates the need for healthcare consulting services to provide necessary guidance in a complex business environment.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10D4414/healthca ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEALTHCARE CONSULTING SERVICE MARKET

The growing digitization and technological advancement in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare consulting service market. Laboratories and healthcare organisations are still figuring out how to make use of the massive amounts of data generated by this new age of diagnostic digitalization. Electronic lab notebooks, laboratory information management systems, business analytics, and clinical decision support solutions have all contributed to an increase in the digital information output of laboratories, resulting in new complexities in data management and a surge in the market for healthcare consulting services.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Healthcare Consulting Services Market is Segmented by Type (Digital Consulting, Analysis & Strategy Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, HR & Talent Consulting), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IoT partners Pycom and 1NCE cut costs of full-stack IoT with an all-in offering starting at 1 Euro
Little Green Pharma To Accelerate Growth Strategy With Acquisition of World-Class Production and ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Infinite Launches Wales' First Multi Technology Energy Centre to Supply Power Directly to the ...
Atos modernizes its cloud platform with StorPool Storage
Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Cloud Kitchen Market Size Worth $139.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Alfasigma acquires the European license for bentracimab from PhaseBio
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in ...
Hydrogen Fuels Australia Launches Integrated Modular Hydrogen Fuel Generation and Refuelling ...
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus