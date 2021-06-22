Advicenne launches a reserved capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering for an amount of approx. EUR 10 million

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to finance the resumed clinical development of Sibnayal (ADV7103) in phase III in distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in the United States. The proceeds will also finance the phase III of Sibnayal (ADV7103) in cystinuria in both North America and Europe, which may need additional funding to get its market approval in both territories. Finally, proceeds will serve for general corporate purposes.

Advicenne SA (FR0013296746 - ADVIC) (the “ Company ”), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, announced today the launch of a capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering reserved to the category of investors described below (the “ Offering ”), for an amount of approximately 10 million euros.

The Company believes that its current cash and cash equivalents before the Offering will be sufficient to fund its operations until October 2021 and that it will need an additional amount of around EUR 10 million, to meet its funding requirements on the next twelve months. Taking into account expected Offering gross proceeds of EUR 10 million, the Company’s cash and cash equivalent should be sufficient to funds its operations until July 2022.

In the context of the Offering, the Company is considering issuing new ordinary shares (the “New Shares”) without shareholders’ pre-emptive rights pursuant to the 26th resolution of the combined general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 14, 2021 and in accordance with Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and the decisions of today’s board of directors of the Company. The Offering will thus be reserved to the following category of beneficiaries natural or legal entities (including companies) trusts and investment funds or other investment vehicles whatever their form (including, without limitation, any investment fund or venture capital company, including any FPCI, FCPI or FIP), governed by French or foreign law, whether or not shareholders of the Company, that invest on a regular basis, or having invested at least one million euros over the last 36 months, in the health or biotechnological sectors. The New Shares may cover a maximum of 1.617.530 ordinary shares of the Company, i.e. up to 20 % of its outstanding share capital.