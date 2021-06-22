checkAd

DigitalBridge Updates 2021 Financial Guidance and 2023 Financial Targets and Introduces Longer-Term 2025 Financial Targets at 2021 Investor Day

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced updated 2021 guidance and 2023 targets at its 2021 inaugural Investor Day. As part of the financial presentation, the Company also introduced a longer-term 2025 financial target.

Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Guidance Update(1)

2021 Financial Guidance

 

Prior

UPDATED

Digital IM Revenue:

$140 - $150M

$145 - $155M

Digital IM Fee Related Earnings:

$80 - $85M

$90 - $95M

Digital Operating Revenue:

$125 - $135M

$130 - $140M

Digital Operating EBITDA:

$53 - $58M

$55 - $60M

Medium and Longer-Term Financial Targets(1)

 

2023 Financial Targets

2025 Financial Targets

 

Prior

UPDATED

NEW

Digital IM Revenue:

$160 - $200M

$180 - $230M

$240 - $300M

Digital IM Fee Related Earnings:

$90 - $110M

$110 - $140M

$140 - $200M

Digital Operating Revenue:

$400 - $500M

$400 - $500M

$500 - $600M

Digital Operating EBITDA:

$175 - $225M

$175 - $225M

$225 - $275M

(1) Digital IM data is consolidated, includes minority holder 31.5% stake. Digital Operating data at DBRG OP share.

For a replay of the Investor Day presentation, please visit the event’s site: DigitalBridge Investor Day or the Events & Presentations page of the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.digitalbridge.com.

