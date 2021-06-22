DigitalBridge Updates 2021 Financial Guidance and 2023 Financial Targets and Introduces Longer-Term 2025 Financial Targets at 2021 Investor Day
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced updated 2021 guidance and 2023 targets at its 2021 inaugural Investor Day. As part of the financial presentation, the Company also introduced a longer-term 2025 financial target.
Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Guidance Update(1)
|
2021 Financial Guidance
|
|
Prior
|
UPDATED
|
Digital IM Revenue:
|
$140 - $150M
|
$145 - $155M
|
Digital IM Fee Related Earnings:
|
$80 - $85M
|
$90 - $95M
|
Digital Operating Revenue:
|
$125 - $135M
|
$130 - $140M
|
Digital Operating EBITDA:
|
$53 - $58M
|
$55 - $60M
Medium and Longer-Term Financial Targets(1)
|
|
2023 Financial Targets
|
2025 Financial Targets
|
|
Prior
|
UPDATED
|
NEW
|
Digital IM Revenue:
|
$160 - $200M
|
$180 - $230M
|
$240 - $300M
|
Digital IM Fee Related Earnings:
|
$90 - $110M
|
$110 - $140M
|
$140 - $200M
|
Digital Operating Revenue:
|
$400 - $500M
|
$400 - $500M
|
$500 - $600M
|
Digital Operating EBITDA:
|
$175 - $225M
|
$175 - $225M
|
$225 - $275M
___________________________
(1) Digital IM data is consolidated, includes minority holder 31.5% stake. Digital Operating data at DBRG OP share.
For a replay of the Investor Day presentation, please visit the event’s site: DigitalBridge Investor Day or the Events & Presentations page of the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.digitalbridge.com.
