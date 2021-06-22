checkAd

Stranger Things Branded World Launches in the Roblox Metaverse

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 19:00  |  24   |   |   

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the launch of an exclusive Stranger Things experience on Roblox. The Netflix experience, launched on the Roblox platform, will serve as a persistent space to immerse fans year round in the famed mid-80s, neon-soaked Starcourt Mall–the location of the Season 3 finale of the hit Netflix series–reimagined in the Roblox Metaverse.

The Stranger Things experience, available today, lets anyone explore the Starcourt Mall and complete quests to earn Stranger Things-inspired gear to customize their avatar with, including Scoops Ahoy and Demogorgon costume bundles, as well as accessories like Dustin’s Hat and Eleven’s Headgear. Visitors can also explore four mini-games, compete in rotating leaderboard challenges, and purchase additional avatar items.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roblox Corp!
Short
Basispreis 89,13€
Hebel 10,93
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 75,70€
Hebel 10,20
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Roblox provides a platform where creativity and storytelling come to life, which is what makes it such a natural fit for Netflix and Stranger Things,” said Chris Lee, head of interactive games at Netflix.

"Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most iconic shows, and now it has a persistent space in the Roblox Metaverse where fans can experience and interact with the franchise in exciting new ways,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. “Roblox is the new social hangout, much like the local mall back in the 80s where teens came together. The virtual Starcourt Mall is a similar setting reimagined within Roblox that opens up unique possibilities to engage and grow the show’s global audience."

The Stranger Things interactive mini-games include:

  • Hawkins Lab Escape (Multiplayer - 5 vs. 1): An Upside Down game of multiplayer cat-and-mouse.
  • Dueling Dice (1-2 Players): Choose your character, then face-off against a player or AI-controlled opponent in a turn-based, dice battle.
  • Hi-Score Slingshot (1 Player): Grab your wrist-rocket and put your aim to the test in a shooting gallery score attack.
  • Delivery Dash (1 Player): Race against the clock to deliver Scoops Ahoy ice cream to shoppers around the mall.

Roblox’s immersive experiences offer a way for people to enjoy their favorite entertainment together with friends in the Metaverse. Roblox’s experiences provide entertainment brands a completely new way to engage with fans and attract new ones while simultaneously monetizing their brand; from previewing a new movie or TV show, to reimagining a fictional place in the virtual world. For more information, and to join the Stranger Things branded world on Roblox, click here.

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

STRANGER THINGS / Netflix. Used with permission.

Roblox Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stranger Things Branded World Launches in the Roblox Metaverse Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the launch of an exclusive Stranger Things experience on Roblox. The Netflix experience, launched on the Roblox platform, will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Roblox Partners with BMG to Develop New Opportunities for Artists and Songwriters
16.06.21
SAP warnt, Oracle unter den Erwartungen und Roblox knickt ein - BÖRSE TO GO
15.06.21
Roblox Reports May 2021 Key Metrics
11.06.21
Roblox vor Gericht - Schadensersatz in Höhe von 200 Mio. US-Dollar
04.06.21
Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox