Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on June 29, 2021

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will be presenting at the following investor conferences on Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

To receive additional information, please contact your respective conference representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1347-487-6197

mmiller@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57310-236-8830

diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com