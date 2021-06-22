checkAd

Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on June 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 19:03  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will be presenting at the following investor conferences on Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual International Cannabis Forum
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gbKfRR3KRuyJ0a2YPh_Alg

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

To receive additional information, please contact your respective conference representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
+1949-574-3860
CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1347-487-6197
mmiller@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza
Strategic Communications Director
+57310-236-8830
diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:
Andrew Miller
Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific
+1416-817-1336
andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on June 29, 2021 NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will be presenting at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus