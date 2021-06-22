checkAd

Alberto G. Musalem to Join Freddie Mac Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 19:00  |  32   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Alberto G. Musalem has been elected to its Board of Directors effective June 17, 2021. Currently, Musalem is chief executive officer, co-chief investment officer, and a founder of Evince Asset Management LP, a company developing portfolio technologies for investors and managing a quantitative global fund.

“Mr. Musalem brings significant finance, capital markets, economics, and public policy expertise to our Board,” said Sara Mathew, non-executive chair of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “We welcome him as a highly qualified new member whose decades of experience position him to play an important role on our Risk committee and our Compensation & Human Capital committee.”

Before founding Evince Asset Management, Musalem served as executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2014 to 2016, as head of the Integrated Policy Analysis Group and of the Emerging Markets and International Affairs Group. Prior to that, he held various positions at Tudor Investment Corporation from 2000 to 2013, including managing director, partner and global head of research. He previously served as an economist at the International Monetary Fund from 1996 to 2000.   

Musalem holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers.  Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Spina
(703) 388-7031
christopher_spina@freddiemac.com

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alberto G. Musalem to Join Freddie Mac Board of Directors MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Alberto G. Musalem has been elected to its Board of Directors effective June 17, 2021. Currently, Musalem is chief executive officer, co-chief investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus