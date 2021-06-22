checkAd

Five Star Bancorp Announces Appointment of Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 19:16  |  28   |   |   

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), and its subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) announce the appointment of Leigh White to the Board of Directors effective June 17, 2021.

Ms. White has over 30 years of experience in key positions in television broadcast management throughout the United States. Her most recent role was that of Vice President and General Manager of KTXL-TV in Sacramento, California (FOX, Tribune Broadcasting). In this capacity, she managed all aspects of the station including revenue development, content production (both linear and digital), FCC requirements, engineering, programming, finance and marketing. While overseeing the creation of nine and a half hours of local news daily, her accomplishments were also the improvement of top line revenue results and growing EBITDA, championing data and analytics driving multiplatform content and creating efficiencies transforming operations and process throughout the organization.

Ms. White recently completed service as Board Chair of the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she is a member of the Salvation Army Board of Directors and past Chair of that board’s Public Relations/Marketing Committee. Ms. White recently joined the Capital City Airshow Board as Director. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Applied Studies/Communications. She is also a graduate of Leadership Sacramento and Leadership Knoxville – chamber-based programs that develop community-minded business and civic leaders. She most recently graduated from the Saïd School of Business Digital Disruption Program at the University of Oxford in London. She is currently enrolled at Louisiana State University pursuing her MBA in Finance.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ms. White to our Board of Directors,” said James Beckwith, the Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. White provides extensive knowledge and strategic advice in the areas of finance, revenue growth, marketing, innovation, technology and community relationships. She is an extremely accomplished business executive and strategic thinker with a talent for building consensus and aligning people with organizational goals. We look forward to her contributions.”

“The exposure to a variety of people and cultures led to an appreciation of the importance of seeking-out diverse opinions on complex issues,” said Ms. White. “As a result, whether at the TV station or the boardroom, I listen to the points of view of others and ensure their opinions are heard. In this way, I recognize the collaborative culture embraced by Five Star Bank and appreciate how they champion ideation, open communication and respect for others. I look forward to contributing to the bank’s success.”

About Five Star Bank
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Star Bancorp Announces Appointment of Director RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), and its subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) announce the appointment of Leigh White to the Board of Directors effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus