Intrado Commences Offer to Purchase up to $100 million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (the “Company” or “Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Asset Sale Offer”) up to $100.0 million (the “Offer Amount”) of the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), at a price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the settlement date. The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”) and an Offer to Purchase, dated June 22, 2021, which more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Asset Sale Offer.



Title of Security CUSIP Number Principal Amount

Outstanding Purchase Price(1) 8.50% Senior Secured

Notes due 2025 144A: 68163P AA2

Reg. S: 6816P AA0 $785,455,000 $1,000.00 plus accrued

and unpaid interest to (but

excluding) the settlement

date

(1) Per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.



The Asset Sale Offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on July 21, 2021, unless extended by the Company. The Company will accept for payment all Notes that are validly tendered pursuant to the Asset Sale Offer and not validly withdrawn, subject to the Offer Amount. If less than the Offer Amount has been tendered, the Company will purchase all Notes that are validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Asset Sale Offer. If the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered in the Asset Sale Offer exceeds the Offer Amount, the Notes to be purchased in the Asset Sale Offer will be selected on a pro rata basis as described in the Offer to Purchase. Any Notes not tendered or accepted for payment in the Asset Sale Offer will remain outstanding and will continue to accrue interest, if any, under the Indenture.