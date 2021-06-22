checkAd

Intrado Commences Offer to Purchase up to $100 million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 19:28  |  46   |   |   

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (the “Company” or “Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Asset Sale Offer”) up to $100.0 million (the “Offer Amount”) of the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), at a price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the settlement date. The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”) and an Offer to Purchase, dated June 22, 2021, which more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Asset Sale Offer.

Title of Security   CUSIP Number   Principal Amount
Outstanding 		  Purchase Price(1)
8.50% Senior Secured
Notes due 2025 		  144A: 68163P AA2
Reg. S: 6816P AA0 		  $785,455,000   $1,000.00 plus accrued
and unpaid interest to (but
excluding) the settlement
date

      (1)   Per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

The Asset Sale Offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on July 21, 2021, unless extended by the Company. The Company will accept for payment all Notes that are validly tendered pursuant to the Asset Sale Offer and not validly withdrawn, subject to the Offer Amount. If less than the Offer Amount has been tendered, the Company will purchase all Notes that are validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Asset Sale Offer. If the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered in the Asset Sale Offer exceeds the Offer Amount, the Notes to be purchased in the Asset Sale Offer will be selected on a pro rata basis as described in the Offer to Purchase. Any Notes not tendered or accepted for payment in the Asset Sale Offer will remain outstanding and will continue to accrue interest, if any, under the Indenture.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Commences Offer to Purchase up to $100 million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025 ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado Corporation (the “Company” or “Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Asset Sale Offer”) up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus