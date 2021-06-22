checkAd

Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Option to Purchase Additional Shares

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone", or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,190,477 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 285,714 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $5.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $11,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Capstone. Capstone intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and growth initiatives, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions. However, the Company has no present arrangements, agreements or understanding in principle of any such acquisitions.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254547) relating to the shares of common stock that were offered was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 22, 2021, and became effective on April 14, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the shelf registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (212) 856-5711.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Capstone:

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

