checkAd

Mastercard Announces Annual Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 19:30  |  27   |   |   

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders held today.

At the meeting:

  • The full slate of 14 directors was elected for a one-year term to expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders
  • The compensation for the company’s executive officers was approved on an advisory basis
  • The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was ratified
  • Stockholders approved the amended and restated Long-Term Incentive Plan and Non-Employee Director Equity Compensation Plan
  • Stockholders approved changes to the corporate charter to remove supermajority voting requirements

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and posted on the Investor Relations section of Mastercard.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “would,” “will,” “trend” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Mastercard’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastercard Announces Annual Meeting Results Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders held today. At the meeting: The full slate of 14 directors was elected for a one-year term to expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:34 Uhr
Bilt Rewards and Mastercard Team Up to Launch the Bilt Mastercard: The First Credit Card with No Fees on Rent Payments
21.06.21
Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend
20.06.21
5 sichere Aktien, die im nächsten Crash ein Kauf sind
16.06.21
Coalition of Leading Small Business Providers Forms “Launchpad America” to Help Entrepreneurs, Startups Succeed as Nation Emerges from Pandemic
13.06.21
2 Warren-Buffett-Aktien, die im Juni ein Kauf sein könnten
10.06.21
Back-to-School U.S. Retail Sales Expected to Grow 5.5%* Compared to Last Year, According to Mastercard SpendingPulse
09.06.21
Mastercard Focuses on Digital Identity Innovation with Close of Ekata Acquisition
09.06.21
Mastercard True Name Feature Expands Across the Globe Supporting Transgender and Non-Binary Communities Worldwide
07.06.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
07.06.21
5 Aktien, die man kaufen und ewig lange halten kann