CORRECTING and REPLACING - Beam Global

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), please note the announcement has been revised to reflect that the company will be added to the Russell 2000 Index rather than the FTSE Russell Microcap Index, as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows: 

Beam Global to be Added to the Russell 2000 Index

Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index which will be reconstituted and effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021.

“Being added to the Russell 2000 Index is validation of the work we have diligently engaged in since our Nasdaq listing just over two years ago,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Our superior product offering, successful sales strategy and careful management of cash all represent the values of a Russell index company and we are proud to be added.”

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity universe. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2000 is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.  

Media Contact
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:
Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-295-7661





