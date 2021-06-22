Bellatrix Announces Court-Approved Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (“Bellatrix” or the “Company”) announces a transaction (the “Transaction”) pursuant to which 1184262 B.C. Ltd. (the “Purchaser”), an affiliate of Hillcore Group Ltd. (“Hillcore”), will acquire 33,433,255 new common shares issued by Bellatrix (the “Purchased Shares”), which would represent approximately 45% of the aggregate issued and outstanding common shares of Bellatrix upon implementation of the Transaction. The Transaction was approved today by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) pursuant to an Approval and Vesting Order (the “Court Order”) in the Company’s proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”), and remains subject to certain remaining conditions.



In connection with the Transaction, Bellatrix has entered into a subscription agreement dated as of June 8, 2021 (the “Subscription Agreement”) with the Purchaser and 2350810 Alberta Ltd. (“Newco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bellatrix. Pursuant to the Transaction: (i) the Purchaser will loan $2,499,000 to Bellatrix (the “Loan”), and Bellatrix will issue a promissory note to the Purchaser in respect thereof (the “Promissory Note”); (ii) certain assets (including, without limitation, all existing cash, the proceeds of the Loan and the subscription proceeds in respect of the Purchased Shares), and all existing liabilities of Bellatrix (other than the obligations under the Promissory Note) will be transferred and novated to Newco, (iii) the Purchaser will subscribe for the Purchased Shares for $1,000, (iv) all equity interests existing immediately prior to the closing time of the Transaction, other than the issued and outstanding common shares of Bellatrix, will be cancelled for no consideration or claims therefor, and (v) any directors of Bellatrix immediately prior to the closing time of the Transaction will be deemed to resign, and two new directors will be, and will be deemed to be, appointed as directors of Bellatrix.

The Transaction is the result of the Bellatrix’s efforts to maximize additional value for the benefit of its stakeholders, following the sale transaction completed by Bellatrix in June 2020 pursuant to its CCAA proceedings. The Company, with the assistance of its advisors, reviewed the potential transaction options and alternatives available to Bellatrix, and determined that the Transaction represents the best available alternative in the circumstances.