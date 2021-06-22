checkAd

algoWatt and Italeaf sign the Recovery Agreement with the Sole Representative of the Bondholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 19:46  |  13   |   |   

algoWatt and Italeaf sign the Recovery Agreement with the Sole Representative of the Bondholders

algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana, announces that, today, Mr. Stefano Neri, as Chairman of the Board of Directors and legal representative of algoWatt, duly authorised by virtue of the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on 21 June 2021, and Ms. Monica Federici, as Managing Director and legal representative of the parent company Italeaf S.p.A., duly authorized by a resolution of the Board of Directors on 21 June, and Mr. Marzio Molinari, as sole representative of the subscribers of the bond called "Algowatt Tv Eur6m+1.5 Dc27 Amort Eur", listed on the ExtraMOT PRO market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., duly authorised by virtue of the resolution passed by the Bondholders' Meeting on 30 April 2021 and in compliance with the provisions of the pactum de non petendo signed inter partes on 22 December 2020, on the other hand, signed the Recovery Agreement pursuant to Article 67, paragraph 3, letter d) of the Bankruptcy Law, consistent with the provisions of the Plan for the Recovery of the debt exposure of algoWatt and Italeaf and the rebalancing of their financial situation pursuant to Article 67, paragraph 3, letter d) Bankruptcy Law approved yesterday, 21 June 2021, by the Boards of Directors of the Companies.
This fulfilment is part of the activities resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 21 June 2021 and represents the first important step in the implementation of the commitments undertaken therein, aimed at achieving the completion of the Recvoery Agreement by the scheduled deadline of 9 July 2021. The effects of the signed Agreement shall be retroactive, in any case, to today's date of June 22, 2021 (the "Effective Date").
algoWatt is assisted by R&S Advisory S.r.l. as financial advisor and by Studio Legale Fallanca Scicolone & Partners, in the person of Marco Scicolone, lawyer, for legal advisory activities. Marzio Molinari of Studio Russo De Rosa Associati is the sole representative of the bondholders.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.algowatt.com

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

For further info:

Investor Relations Press Office Investor & Media Relations
algoWatt SpA algoWatt SpA Domenico Gentile, Pietro Autelitano
Filippo Calisti (CFO)         Federico Zacaglioni         Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano
Tel. +39 0744 7581 Tel. +39 0744 7581 Tel. +39 02 4547 3883/4
filippo.calisti@algowatt.com Mobile +39 340 5822368 ir@irtop.com
  federico.zacaglioni@algowatt.com ufficiostampa@irtop.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

algoWatt and Italeaf sign the Recovery Agreement with the Sole Representative of the Bondholders algoWatt and Italeaf sign the Recovery Agreement with the Sole Representative of the Bondholders algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana, announces that, today, Mr. Stefano Neri, as Chairman of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus