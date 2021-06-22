Sorrento Enters Into Multi-Year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement With the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – No. 3 (NAMRU-3) For Pandemic Preparedness Combating COVID-19

Broad multi-year agreement between Sorrento Therapeutics and U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – No. 3 (NAMRU-3) headquartered in Sigonella, Italy with Laboratory Detachments in Cairo, Egypt, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and Accra, Ghana.

Scope includes infectious diseases research and development, product validation, and disease surveillance to inform public health policy of host nation partners, and to improve medical readiness of the U.S. Armed Forces for NAMRU-3 areas of responsibility (U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Africa Command)

Initial focus of the collaboration is to improve infectious disease readiness through surveillance and clinical diagnostic validation activities for COVISTIX/COVITRACK Diagnostic Tests and COVIDROPS/COVI-AMG neutralizing antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients.



SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced a broad multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with NAMRU-3. Under the terms of the agreement, NAMRU-3 will conduct surveillance and clinical validation research, and Sorrento will provide technical expertise and access to its portfolio of products to combat the SARS-CoV-2 and threats emerging due to variants of concern.

The mission of NAMRU-3 is to ensure warfighter readiness through detecting, deterring, and responding to infectious disease threats through integration with partners throughout U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Central Command (CENTCOM), and European Command (EUCOM) areas of responsibility. The purpose of this collaboration is to perform infectious disease research that guides the Department of Defense (DoD), informs public health policy of host nation partners, and improves medical readiness of the U.S. Armed Forces across NAMRU-3 areas of responsibility. Through shared resources and logistical support, the overall goal of this research cooperation will be to conduct research on current, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, to enhance Force Health Protection, and provide critical data regarding countermeasures to mitigate infectious disease transmission including surveillance and product development.