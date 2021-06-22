BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 20:09  |  69   |   |   

22-Jun-2021 / 20:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dresden, Germany, June 22, 2021 - Bike24 Holding AG (the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, "BIKE24") has set the final price for its private placement at EUR 15.00 per share.

The private placement comprised 6.7 million new bearer shares from a capital increase. In addition, 12.0 million existing bearer shares, primarily from the holdings of the current majority owner, an affiliate of the European Riverside Fund, were placed with international institutional investors. Further, 2.8 million existing shares were allocated in connection with an over-allotment. The total placement volume amounts to EUR 322 million.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 25 June 2021 under the trading symbol BIKE and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CQ7F4.

Investor Relations:
Thomas Schnorrenberg
E-Mail: ir@bike24.net
+49 151 46531317

20:10 Uhr
20:10 Uhr
20:10 Uhr
20:09 Uhr
20:09 Uhr
