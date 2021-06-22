BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share

Successful placement of 21.5 million shares with international institutional investors

Company will receive gross proceeds of around EUR 100 million to further accelerate the international growth course

First day of trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is planned for 25 June 2021

Dresden, Germany, 22 June, 2021 - Bike24 Holding AG (the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, "BIKE24"), one of the leading e-commerce bike platforms in continental Europe with a focus on the premium segment, has set the final price for its private placement at EUR 15.00 per share. In total, 21.5 million bearer shares have been placed with international institutional investors, corresponding to a total volume of EUR 322 million. Based on the final offer price, the market capitalization at the time of the listing amounts to EUR 662 million.



BIKE24 generated gross proceeds of around EUR 100 million from the capital increase carried out as part of the private placement, which will mainly be used to further accelerate the e-commerce platform's international growth course.

Andrés Martin-Birner, CEO and co-founder of BIKE24: "The exchange during the roadshow with the investors was very intensive and valuable and we are delighted by the trust placed in us. We are even more motivated to swiftly drive our company's next development steps in order to further expand our market-leading position in continental Europe."

The private placement comprised 6.7 million new bearer shares from a capital increase. In addition, 12.0 million existing bearer shares, primarily from the holdings of the current majority owner, an affiliate of the European Riverside Fund, were placed with international institutional investors. Further, 2.8 million existing shares were allocated in connection with an over-allotment. The total placement volume amounts to EUR 322 million. BIKE24 intends to provide additional allocation information on its website shortly.