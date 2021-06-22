checkAd

MAG Reports AGSM Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 20:00  |  58   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the “AGSM”) held on June 21, 2021, MAG’s Shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditor; and to support the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

The Company wishes to sincerely thank Derek White, who did not stand for re-election at this year’s AGSM, for his tremendous contribution as a director of MAG.   Peter Barnes, Chair of the Board, remarked, “Derek has been an extremely valuable member of the MAG Board for almost 14 years, and he will be truly missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below along with the votes in regard to Say on Pay.

Motions:
Nominees Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Withheld 		%
For 		%
Withheld
Peter Barnes 54,160,068 54,051,721 108,347 99.80 0.20
George Paspalas 54,160,068 54,105,939 54,129 99.90 0.10
Tim Baker 54,160,068 54,095,977 64,091 99.88 0.12
Jill Leversage 54,160,068 53,979,852 180,216 99.67 0.33
Selma Lussenburg 54,160,068 54,036,228 123,840 99.77 0.23
Daniel MacInnis 54,160,068 54,095,208 64,860 99.88 0.12
Susan Mathieu 54,160,068 54,087,829 72,239 99.87 0.13
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MAG Reports AGSM Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the “AGSM”) held on June 21, 2021, MAG’s Shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus