MAG Reports AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the “AGSM”) held on June 21, 2021, MAG’s Shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditor; and to support the Company’s approach to executive compensation.



The Company wishes to sincerely thank Derek White, who did not stand for re-election at this year’s AGSM, for his tremendous contribution as a director of MAG. Peter Barnes, Chair of the Board, remarked, “Derek has been an extremely valuable member of the MAG Board for almost 14 years, and he will be truly missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”