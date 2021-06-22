EANS-Adhoc Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / MM to sell its Eerbeek and Baiersbronn virgin fiber cartonboard mills Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 22.06.2021, 20:45 | 25 | 0 | 0 22.06.2021, 20:45 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



No Keyword

22.06.2021



Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") and a subsidiary of funds managed by

Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") have reached a firm intention on

the sale of MM's virgin fiber cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands,

and Baiersbronn, Germany, to Oaktree for an equity value of EUR 104.6 million

and net debt subject to final closing accounts.



Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about 245kt of

virgin fiber cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and employ

approximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020.



The divestment is in line with and forms part of MM's strategy to focus on new

acquisitions and growth capex.



MM will engage in a consultation process with the employee representatives and

expects the transaction, which is subject to certain closing conditions and

regulatory approvals, including in relation to MM's recent acquisitions, to

close in the third quarter of 2021.









Further inquiry note:

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck

Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180, Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195

e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

A-1040 Wien

phone: +43 1 50 136

FAX:

mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at

WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com

ISIN: AT0000938204

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4949415

OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

ISIN: AT0000938204





Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No Keyword22.06.2021Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") and a subsidiary of funds managed byOaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") have reached a firm intention onthe sale of MM's virgin fiber cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands,and Baiersbronn, Germany, to Oaktree for an equity value of EUR 104.6 millionand net debt subject to final closing accounts.Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about 245kt ofvirgin fiber cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and employapproximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020.The divestment is in line with and forms part of MM's strategy to focus on newacquisitions and growth capex.MM will engage in a consultation process with the employee representatives andexpects the transaction, which is subject to certain closing conditions andregulatory approvals, including in relation to MM's recent acquisitions, toclose in the third quarter of 2021.Further inquiry note:For further information, please contact:Stephan Sweerts-SporckInvestor RelationsMayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, AustriaTel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180, Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6A-1040 Wienphone: +43 1 50 136FAX:mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.atWWW: www.mayr-melnhof.comISIN: AT0000938204indexes: ATX PRIME, ATXstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4949415OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGISIN: AT0000938204 Wertpapier

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer