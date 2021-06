--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No Keyword22.06.2021Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") and a subsidiary of funds managed byOaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") have reached a firm intention onthe sale of MM's virgin fiber cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands,and Baiersbronn, Germany, to Oaktree for an equity value of EUR 104.6 millionand net debt subject to final closing accounts.Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about 245kt ofvirgin fiber cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and employapproximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020.The divestment is in line with and forms part of MM's strategy to focus on newacquisitions and growth capex.MM will engage in a consultation process with the employee representatives andexpects the transaction, which is subject to certain closing conditions andregulatory approvals, including in relation to MM's recent acquisitions, toclose in the third quarter of 2021.Further inquiry note:For further information, please contact:Stephan Sweerts-SporckInvestor RelationsMayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, AustriaTel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180, Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6A-1040 Wienphone: +43 1 50 136FAX:mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.atWWW: www.mayr-melnhof.comISIN: AT0000938204indexes: ATX PRIME, ATXstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4949415OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGISIN: AT0000938204