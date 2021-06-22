checkAd

TEDU EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tarena International, Inc. – TEDU

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 20:42  |  33   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tarena investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tarena class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2094.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2094.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.05.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tarena International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
28.05.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tarena International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm