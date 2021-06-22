checkAd

Canoe EIT Income Fund Completes Overnight Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 21:00  |  27   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN) (TSX: EIT.PR.A) (TSX: EIT.PR.B) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 7,273,000 units of the Fund (the “Units”). Total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $88 million. The Units will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of “EIT.UN”.

The Units were offered at a price of $12.10 per Unit to yield 9.9%.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and also included, Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated and Research Capital Corporation.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Fund in accordance with its investment objectives and investment strategies, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund. The Fund’s regular monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit for unitholders of EIT.UN remains unchanged. The Fund has maintained the $0.10 per unit monthly distribution since August 2009, through varying market conditions.  The Fund’s annual voluntary redemption feature for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged.

A prospectus supplement to the Fund’s short form base shelf prospectus dated November 25, 2020 containing important detailed information about the Units being offered will be filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canoe EIT Income Fund Completes Overnight Offering CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN) (TSX: EIT.PR.A) (TSX: EIT.PR.B) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 7,273,000 units of the Fund (the “Units”). Total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus