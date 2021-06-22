checkAd

Mineworx Reports on Details of the Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular dated the 18th of May, 2021 were duly passed.

The resolutions which were passed included:

Setting the number of directors to 5;

The following five (5) incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:
                Greg Pendura
                Darcy Thiele
                Rick Purdy
                Harvey Granatier
                Curtis Sparrow;

The re-appointment of K.R. Margetson Ltd. as Auditors of the Company;

The amended stock option plan of the Company.

There was no other business at the meeting.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Dave Burwell
Vice President
The Howard Group
(403) 410-7907
dave@howardgroupinc.com





