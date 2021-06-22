Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation Announces Scholarship Program Benefiting High School Graduates in Eatonville, Florida

Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation, established by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, has partnered with the School Board of Orange County, Florida to launch the Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program, which will kick-off during the 2021-2022 school year. Inspired by the work of philanthropist Harris Rosen and building upon his advocacy for local diverse communities, the partnership provides a stop-gap for Eatonville students seeking a college education.

Travel + Leisure Co. CEO Michael Brown, Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole, Harris Rosen and Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins announce the launch of the Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program aims to promote educational excellence within the Eatonville community -- the oldest African-American-incorporated municipality in the United States – by funding up to 200 scholarships for former Hungerford Elementary School students who will graduate from Edgewater High School, Evans High School and Wekiva High School and have been accepted to a Florida state public college or university, a Florida community college or a Florida technical school.

“Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation is centered on making a difference in the communities where we vacation, and where we live,” said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “As the work of Harris Rosen has demonstrated, real change is possible when corporations work hand-in-hand with local communities to engage citizens in programs driven by a shared purpose. We look forward to working with the Town of Eatonville and Orange County Public Schools to deliver on our shared commitment to enable the next generation of Eatonville citizens to accomplish their academic and professional goals.”

“After 28 years of educating others regarding the transformative effects of our Tangelo Park Program, I am beyond thrilled that we have identified a like-minded company here in Orlando to implement its success in another diverse community,” said Harris Rosen, president & COO, Rosen Hotels & Resorts, and of The Harris Rosen Foundation. “My hope is to change America one community at a time by inspiring businesses to provide an educational advantage to communities in-need throughout the country. I thank Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation for its incredible commitment. I am heartened that a partner in hospitality is doing the right thing by supporting this life-changing program on behalf of the citizens of historic Eatonville.”